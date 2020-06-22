Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Demolished Nigerian High Commission building in Ghana built on our land—Osu Traditional Council
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Demolished Nigerian High Commission building in Ghana built on our land—Osu Traditional Council The Osu Traditional Council in Ghana on Monday laid claim to the parcel of land on which a building belonging to the Nigerian High ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Demolished Property: Nigerian High Commission trespassed on our land –Ghanaian Monarch Premium Times:
In the past months, the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria have become tense.
Ghanaian Traditional Ruler Warns Nigerian High Commission to stay off Disputed Land The Herald:
While Nigerians are still expressing outrage over the demolition of several buildings within the Nigerian Mission Compound in Accra, Ghana, a traditional ruler has warned
Nigeria summons Ghanaian ambassador after hoodlums demolish Nigeria High Commission building Page One:
After a demolition attack by hoodlums and unidentified persons on the Nigeria High Commission building...
Why We Demolished Nigerian High Commission’s Building – Ghanian Monarch ODU News:
A traditional monarch in Ghana has calmed responsibility for the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission building in the country.
Ghanaians Demolish Nigerian High Commission Building In Ghana KOKO TV Nigeria:
A  businessman in Ghana has come out to claim that the Nigeria High Commission property in Accra was sitting on his parcel of land.⁣ So, he hired a bulldozing firm and brought down the property.⁣⁣ “The man showed up with evidence to support his claim ...
FG Responds as Ghana Demolishes Nigeria’s Diplomatic Building Lagos Television:
The federal government has demanded an urgent action from Ghana over the attack on the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, the Ghanaian capital.


   More Picks
1 Schools reopening: Oyo commences training of teachers - Newzandar News, 52 mins ago
2 PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election - Western Post News, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria Says West Africa Bloc Backing WTO Pick - IB Times AU - IB Times AU, 1 hour ago
4 APC not worried over Giadom’s letter to INEC, says Issa-Onilu - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Ex-Edo speaker quits APC - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 How my uncle who is a Boko Haram member raped me – Teenage girl - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19: UK Govt Funds PCR Machine to Speed up NCDC Testing - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos police command release official statement on the murder-suicide incident that happened in Lekki. See photo of the knives used in the murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Male worker found guilty of sexual assault ‘ll face dismissal – Ekiti govt. - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
10 UTME: No uniform minimum score for admission into varsities, others ― JAMB - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info