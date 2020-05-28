

News at a Glance



Denmark to allow tourists from Norway, Germany, Iceland from June 15 NNN - Denmark to allow tourists from Norway, Germany, Iceland from June 15 TouristStockholm, May 29, 2020 Denmark is to reopen its borders for tourists from neighbouring Germany, Norway and Iceland from June 15, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



