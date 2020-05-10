

News at a Glance



Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi welcomes a baby girl with his 4th wife (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has welcomed a baby girl with his 4th wife Saadatu. Sanusi's son, Ashraf who confirmed the birth of his step-sister on Instagram said the deposed Emir's second wife's plea made Sanusi name the baby girl after ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



