Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Deputy national chair: Ajimobi risks contempt charge, says Ekiti APC
The Point  - …insists ex-Oyo gov not our nominee The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress festered at the weekend as the Ekiti State chapter of the party insisted that it does not recognise former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as the deputy national ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Security Operatives Storm Kano Emir’s Palace, Attempt to Forcefully Evict Sanusi - Signal, 2 hours ago
2 Police arraign man, 41, over alleged N800,000 fraud - NNN, 2 hours ago
3 6 die in Italy Prison Riot over Anti-Coronavirus Measures - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 Afghan presidential rivals hold parallel inauguration ceremonies - TV360 Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Bayelsa PDP defectors will return soon – Diri - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
6 FG inaugurates N180m road project in Ede poly - NNN, 2 hours ago
7 Nigerian Senate Commences Public Hearing on Social Media Bill - Signal, 2 hours ago
8 Some governors want Oshiomhole out of office – APC chieftain - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 MH17 trial can continue despite absent suspects, say judges - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Tboss Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Photos Of Herself Breastfeeding Her Daughter - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info