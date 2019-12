News at a Glance



Desmond Elliot And Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Actor Desmond Elliot And Wife Celebrates 16th Wedding Anniversary today. He Shared with Caption … “My Babamai..16 years and still counting, thanks for being my friend . love you always . Happy wedding anniversary to us.” See full photos below



News Credibility Score: 61%