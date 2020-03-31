

Despite Lockdown,Electricity Tarrif Increase Begins On Wednesday CKN Nigeria - Nigerians will from Wednesday, April 1, 2020, pay more for electricity.The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had disclosed this in its December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020.



