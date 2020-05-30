Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Despite Low Testing, Nigeria Ranks Third In COVID-19 Cases In Africa
Naija Loaded  - Data from John Hopkins University, Africa CDC and Worldometer, indicate that the level of community transmission of Coronavirus in Nigeria was above double digit percentage. The country had identified 9,302...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


1 Herdsmen abduct 4 persons in Ika North East, Delta - iBrand TV, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19 won’t truncate electoral process – INEC - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
3 Moscow-bound plane called back after pilot tests positive for COVID-19 - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
4 George Floyd murder: More soldiers to patrol Minneapolis as unrest takes hold nationwide - National Accord, 3 hours ago
5 Coronavirus in Africa: Nigeria overtakes Algeria as Cases hits 135,292 - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
6 We Are Targeting N1 Billion Monthly IGR – Bauchi Government - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Edo extends case search to 620 communities - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
8 Africa Magic launches Live Band 'Owanbe' Groove - #AMOwambe Premiering on Africa Magic Urban and Family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Humanitarian ministry debunks fraud allegation over school feeding program - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 We are targeting N1billion monthly IGR – Bauchi govt - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
