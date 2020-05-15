

Despite hike in COVID-19 cases, six northern govs open mosques, churches Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Despite hike in COVID-19 cases, six northern govs open mosques, churches AMIDST daily spike in COVID-19 cases in Northern states, governors in six states in the region on Friday allowed Juma’at service to hold across towns and villages.



