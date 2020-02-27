Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Dessers Gets Nigerian Passport, Set For Super Eagles Debut
News photo Complete Sports  - Heracles Almelo of Holland forward Cyriel Dessers has obtained a Nigerian passport paving the way for his invitation to the Super Eagles for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, reports ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Today:
Super Eagles former captain and assistant coach Joseph Yobo has stated his readiness to prove all doubters wrong as he looks set to resume to his new role.
Nigerian Watch:
IN-Form Heracles striker Cyriel Dessers has once again signified his interest in featuring for Nigeria when the Super Eagles take on Sierra Leone in an African Cup of Nations qualifier next month saying it would be a dream come true.


   More Picks
1 Governor Forces Teachers To Eat Poor Quality Meal Being Given To Students (Photos) - Tori News, 47 mins ago
2 Shock As Woman Dies During Romp With Policeman In Ekiti - Tori News, 47 mins ago
3 Judge Rejects UK Government’s Heathrow Airport Expansion Plan - Inside Business Online, 56 mins ago
4 Tension as 4000 Cattle, Armed Fulani Herdsmen Sighted in Benue Communities - Signal, 59 mins ago
5 Outrage as body camera footage showing the arrest of a 6 year old Florida schoolgirl emerges - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
6 See Mike Tyson’s brutal response to comedian Michael Blackson after he sent him a DM saying he wants to marry his daughter, Mitchell Tyson - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
7 MASSOB tells S’East to forget Igbo Presidency in 2023 - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
8 Check out a man’s Unexpected Reaction after the two Women he Was Seeing Met up and took a Photo to Make him Sweat - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
9 Leah Sharibu’s Mother Storms London, Set To Meet British Prime Minister - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 I will never forgive you for mother of journalist allegedly assaulted by Davido - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info