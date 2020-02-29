

News at a Glance



Development Manager Job at Pivotage Consulting - Radio 9ja - PivotageConsulting – Our client, a full-service Real Estate Development company inIkoyiiscurrentlyseeking to hire an experienced personnel for the positionbelow: Job Position: Development Manager Ref: BS1002DM Job Location:Ikoyi, Lagos. Type: Full Time ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



