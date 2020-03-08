

News at a Glance



Diamond Platnumz celebrates mum, sister, daughter, 2 ex-girlfriends, and 3 baby mamas Kemi Filani Blog - Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz has joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day Today, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The controversial music star dedicated the day to his mum, sister, daughter, 2 ex-girlfriends, 3 baby mamas.



News Credibility Score: 1%



