

News at a Glance



Diarrha N’Diaye Tells Byrdie Exactly Why She’s Building Her New Beauty Business Ami Colé Bella Naija - Senegalese born, Harlem-native Diarrha N’Diaye is launching her own line of products . She kind of hinted at this in her 2019 interview with BN Style. In an interview with Byrdie.com she opens up about why she decided to start and building a beauty ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



