Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Dickson, Diri Sing Worship Songs To Celebrate Supreme Court Victory (Video)
Information Nigeria  - Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson and incumbent Governor, Senator Douye Diri has reacted to the Supreme Court’s rejection of All Progressives Congress (APC) request to review its ruling on the 2019 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Islamist terrorists attack Chibok again, abduct many residents - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
2 Babatunde Gbadamosi returns to PDP, eyes 2023 Lagos Guber - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 South-West Assemblies to pass uniform bills on Amotekun - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
4 Supreme Court’s verdict on Bayelsa is final - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Disgruntled Milwaukee employee kills six in shooting rampage - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
6 Mild drama as Monguno, Kyari meet in Aso Rock - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Anxiety as another Chinese undergoes coronavirus test in Lagos - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 Obama demands TV stations stop airing ‘despicable’ anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words - 247 U Reports, 3 hours ago
9 Again, Diri, PDP floor APC, Lyon at S’Court - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
10 Ikpeazu emerges PDP Govs’ Forum vice chair - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info