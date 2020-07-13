Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Nairaland Forum
15
Premium Times
News at a Glance
Dickson backs Ondo ambassadorial nominee with ties to Rivers
Nigerian Eye
- Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa state, has condemned those opposed to the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate Nimi Akinkugbe as the non-career ambassador nominee from Ondo state.Akinkugbe’s nomination elicited debate because ...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
41%
More Picks
1
Facebook selects four Nigerians, eight other Africans as community leaders -
Premium Times,
53 mins ago
2
Dickson backs Ondo ambassadorial nominee with ties to Rivers -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
3
Disturbing footage captures three teenagers beating up a teen mom and her baby in Brooklyn (video) -
Gistvile,
2 hours ago
4
How Eat’N’Go made pizza a favourite meal in Nigeria -
How We Made It,
2 hours ago
5
TradeDepot adds $10 million to add financial services to its supply chain services for African SMBs - Tech Crunch -
Tech Crunch,
3 hours ago
6
'MythBusters' Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49 -
Emperor Gist,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...