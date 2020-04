News at a Glance



Dickson donates ₦10 millions urges Bayelsans to support Government measures against COVID-19 Xquisite360 Blog - Xquisite 360 Blog Dickson donates ₦10 millions urges Bayelsans to support Government measures against COVID-19 It was a remarkable act of statesmanship to see the previous governor still supporting the present government.



News Credibility Score: 21%