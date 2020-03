News at a Glance



“Director General On Self-Isolation Not Quarantined” – NCDC Mojidelano - The Director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been on self-isolation for possible infection of the deadly coronavirus after his return from China. The NCDC said this in a statement issued on March 3 to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%