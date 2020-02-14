Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Diri storms INEC headquarters, gets Certificate of Return, set to be sworn-in as Bayelsa gov (Pictures)
Blueprint  - Immediately after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emerged from their crucial meeting and made pronouncement, winner of Bayelsa governorship election, Duoye Diri has been issued certificate of return. No tags for this post.

1 day ago
The Guardian:
The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has faulted the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its decision to issue Certificate of Return to the Peoples Democratic Party
Naija Loaded:
The All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against issuing Diri certificate of return as the winner of the November 16 guber election. The part...
Ripples:
In line with the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared Diri Douye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Governor-elect of Bayelsa State. Chairman of the electoral body, Prof Mahmoud ...
NNN:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificate of Return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Douye  Diri, as winner of the Bayelsa 2019 governorship election, in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment.
Nigerian Eye:
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated the people of Bayelsa State over the return of its candidate in the Bayelsa State governorship election, Douye Diri.PDP sent out its congratulatory message as the Independent National Electoral ...
Champion Newspapers:
The governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has received his Certificate of Return. Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjiakpo were presented with their Certificates of Return on Friday at the INEC conference room by May Agbamu-Uche ...
Naija News:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, presented the Certificate of Return to Senator Duoye Diri as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa State. This happened at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Mega News:
The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Friday, issued a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri. INEC earlier declared him as the winner of the November 16 governorship election held in Bayelsa State ...
Tori News:
After being given his certificate of return by INEC, PDP's Douye Diri has shown it off to the public.


