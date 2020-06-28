Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase
News photo Newzandar News  - By John Ofikhenua, Abuja The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have decried the recent attempt by the regulatory body, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to [...]

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Nigerian govt deceitful, approved increase in electricity tariff from July 1 – DisCos Premium Times:
"...our regulator is warning us not to mention their name or the Federal Government in any of our communication about the tariff increase with our customers."
Electricity companies accuse FG of being deceitful First Reports:
The federal government and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) are making it look as if they have no hand in the July 1 increase in electricity tariff, electricity distribution companies (DisCos), have alleged.
