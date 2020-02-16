Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Discovering Your Life’s Purpose
The Tide  - What is Purpose? Discovering one’s purpose is discovering what one needs in life. Discovering what you are meant to be in life. Not what you want to be but what God wants you to be in life. You can never discover your purpose without the help of God.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 I don't spend my money on cocaine, homosexuals but I prefer cars - Dino Melaye - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
2 Boko Haram leader, Abu Shekau threatens minister, journalists in new video - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
3 Bayelsa: Diri Faces Tough Legal Hurdles As Alaibe’s Suit Escalate Tension in PDP - The New Diplomat, 6 hours ago
4 Let’s emulate Peter Obi for a better society — Cleric - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
5 2023: We won’t accept Yoruba, Igbo president – Shettima, Arewa Youths President - The Herald, 6 hours ago
6 People Talk: Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa election (1) - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Daily Times Newspaper, Monday, February 17, 2020 - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
8 Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha: Battle shifts again to S’Court - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
9 Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled Perform at NBA All-Star Game - Olisa TV, 6 hours ago
10 South-South stakeholders clamour for regional security architecture - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info