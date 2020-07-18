Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Dismiss Malami if you are serious about fighting corruption, lawyer writes Buhari
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Kabir Akingbolu, a human rights lawyer, has asked President Muhammadu Buahri to dismiss Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF). Accusing Malami of abusing his office, the lawyer advised the president to take the action if his ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Lawyer calls for Malami’s investigation in letter to Buhari Ripples:
Kabir Akingbolu, a human rights activist and lawyer, on Friday wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding for the immediate probe of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. Akingbolu wants the AGF probed over ...
AGF Malami In ‘Fresh Trouble’ As Lawyer Writes Buhari Over Corruption Naija News:
A human rights lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu, has written President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to dismiss the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami. Naija News reports that Barrister Akingbolu who accused Malami of abusing his office, ...


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 3 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info