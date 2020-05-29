

News at a Glance



Dismiss calls for independent investigation of AfDN chief Akinwumi Adesina - FG tells banks board Linda Ikeji Blog - The Federal Government of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, following calls by the United States of America for an independent investigation against him.



News Credibility Score: 95%



