

News at a Glance



Dismissed soldier, promotes self to Lt Col, escorts trucks to Lagos Ports Vanguard News - A dismissed Corporal from the Nigerian Army, Mr Afolabi Hassan, who was arrested for parading himself as a Lieutenant Colonel, in Abule-Egba area of Lagos, said he bought the uniform to escort trucks from Mile 2 to Tin-Can port.



News Credibility Score: 95%



