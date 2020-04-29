Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Distribution Of Child Birth Spacing Commodities: FHANI Commends Kaduna Govt
Authentic News Daily  - By KATO P. LADAN, Kaduna Family Health Advocates in Nigeria Initiative (FHANI) has commended the Kaduna State Government for distribution of Child Birth Spacing (CBS) commodities to healthcare facilities in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode pens emotional birthday message for daughter - PM News, 4 hours ago
2 774,000 Jobs: I ‘ll quit Buhari’s govt if… – Keyamo threatens - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
3 Men Caught In Alaba International Market Breaking Into Shops (Photos) - Reporters Wall, 4 hours ago
4 FG disburses N43,416bn to 24 states under SFTAS - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Czech Govt. To Fund Projects To Counter Drought – Environment Minister - The Herald, 4 hours ago
6 Hundreds Of Moroccan Inmates Test Positive For Coranavirus - Tori News, 4 hours ago
7 Nigerian troops dislodge Boko Haram terrorists in North East – DHQ - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 COVID-19 patients responded positively to remdesivir, says maker - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police arrest atheist for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
10 Breaking! Ebonyi Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info