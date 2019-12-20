

News at a Glance



Do You Agree Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions Lack Capacity To Solve Problems – Femi Gbajabiamila Naija Loaded - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday said tertiary education system in the country “is severely and dangerously lacking in capabilities needed to build a nation.”...



News Credibility Score: 81%



