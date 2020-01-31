Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Do You Agree We Are Not Scared, We Can Handle Coronavirus – Health Minister
Naija Loaded  - No Nigerian infected in China The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has assured that Nigeria has the capacity to detect and respond to the coronavirus if it is imported...

3 hours ago
Vanguard News:
News Wire NGR:
