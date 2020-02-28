

Dog Tests Positive to COVID-19 in Hong Kong The Street Journal - The latest coming in from Hong Kong is that a dog has reportedly tested positive to COVID-19. It is believed that the virus was transmitted to the dog by its owner, Yvonne Chow Hau Yee. The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic in the Happy area of the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



