Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Dogs receive training to sniff out coronavirus infections
News photo Newzandar News  - German Army has disclosed that its dogs were receiving training to sniff out coronavirus infections. The country’s number of cases could hit 200,000 in a [...]

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Army To Use Dogs To Sniff Out Coronavirus Infections Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : German army on Monday said its dogs were receiving training to sniff out coronavirus infections, as the country’s official caseload rose to 196,554.
Army to Use Dogs to Sniff Out Coronavirus Infections Signal:
German army on Monday said its dogs were receiving training to sniff out coronavirus infections, as the country’s official caseload..
German Army Training Dogs To Detect COVID-19 Infection The Herald:
The German army is reportedly training dogs to sniff out COVID-19 in infected human beings as the country’s official caseload spiked to 196,554.
Dogs receive training to sniff out COVID-19 infections Ogene African:
GERMANY – German Army has disclosed that its dogs were receiving training to sniff out coronavirus infections. The country’s number of cases could hit 200,000 in a few days.


   More Picks
1 Akunna Nwala-Akano: The Hair Giant Taking Nigeria's Beauty Industry to a New Level - Linda Ikeji Blog, 38 mins ago
2 KILLINGS: Matawalle says decision to negotiate with bandits best option to lasting peace - Ripples Nigeria, 47 mins ago
3 774,000 jobs: Only NDE will implement recruitment, Lawan declares - Niyi Daram, 48 mins ago
4 Nigerian Woman welcomes a baby after 12 years of marriage - Yaba Left Online, 51 mins ago
5 Former APC national vice chairman passes on - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
6 Bola Tinubu Opens Up - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
7 Woman stoned to death by her husband & his brother in honour killing - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Seyitan: DBanj’s former manager, Frank Amudo narrates what happened at Glee hotel - 1st for Credible News, 1 hour ago
9 APC Chieftain, Abdulkadir dies at 54 - Loveworld Plus TV, 2 hours ago
10 China Pulls Back Troops Near Site Of Border Clash With Indian Troops - The Herald, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info