

News at a Glance



Domestic investors outperformed foreign investors by 2% in December 2019 Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Domestic investors outperformed foreign investors by 2% in December 2019 As of December 31, 2019, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 25.84 per cent from N172.52 billion (about $562.89 million) in November 2019 to N127 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



