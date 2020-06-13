Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dominican Republic Withdraws Diezani Alison Madueke's Diplomatic Status
News photo CKN Nigeria  - The Dominican Republic has withdrawn the diplomatic status it accorded the former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison Madueke.The Chairman of EFCC Mr Ibrahim Mustapha Magu stated this on Friday during a chat on TVC programme Journalists ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


