

News at a Glance



Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurtis spreading smile with amazing deals this May! Pulse Nigeria - If there is one thing we know for sure, it’s that no one really turns down amazing offers, and this time, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt are back with even better deals this May.



News Credibility Score: 41%



