Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurtis spreading smile with amazing deals this May!
Pulse Nigeria  - If there is one thing we know for sure, it’s that no one really turns down amazing offers, and this time, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt are back with even better deals this May.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Covid-19: Gov. Makinde Unveils Fruits, Spices That Boost Immunity - Prompt News, 5 hours ago
2 Ganduje Cancels Sallah Festivities, Grants Conduct Of Eid Prayers - Fresh News, 5 hours ago
3 I take hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19- Donald Trump - FR News, 5 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Ganduje amends Buhari’s lockdown directive, allows congregational prayers - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
5 WHO Begins Trial For COVID-19 Drug In Nigeria - Naija News, 5 hours ago
6 62-Year-Old Woman Dies In Struggle To Get COVID-19 Palliative In Rivers - Naija News, 5 hours ago
7 An Ocean City, Maryland, restaurant’s new tables have huge inner tubes that make social distancing look fun - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
8 Oyo State Cannot Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings – Makinde ﻿ - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
9 Simeon Nwakaudu’s death, a great loss – Dakuku Peterside - PM News, 5 hours ago
10 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard faced with critical transfer decisions - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info