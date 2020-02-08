Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Don jazzy set internet on fire with his chieftaincy maternity gown (see photo)
News photo News Vib  - CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy is currently breaking internet with his cute photo.Don jazzy took to his Instagram account and share photos as he dresses in an Igbo attire.He also addressed himself as the igwe ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


