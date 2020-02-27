Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Don warns against indiscriminate consumption of mushrooms
News photo Vanguard News  - A PROFESSOR of Food  Microbiology and Mycology has warned members of the public to desist from eating mushrooms indiscriminately especially when in doubt about its true identity, saying such act could lead to death or serious injury.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


