

News at a Glance



Donald Trump confirms al-Qaeda leader Qassim al-Rimi has been killed in U.S. military operation in Yemen Linda Ikeji Blog - The US military has killed al-Qaeda leader Qassim al-Rimi, the jihadist leader who claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida where three American sailors were killed by a Saudi Aviation trainee.



News Credibility Score: 95%



