Donald Trump discharged and acquitted by the US senate who voted him ‘not guilty’, bringing impeachment trial to an end
Monte Oz Live  - US president Donald Trump has been discharged and acquitted by the US senate over the charges of obstruction of congress and abuse of power leveled against him by the House of Reps. On Wednesday, the Republican majority senate voted against impeaching ...

2 days ago
Nigerian Eye:
Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has described the United States, US, President, Donald Trump as the best thing that happened to the country.Omokri made the remark after the US President escaped an impeachment.Recall that the ...
News Verge:
President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and the possibility of more Democratic investigations in Congress, will make a public statement on Thursday about his acquittal on impeachment charges by a deeply divided U.S. Senate. On ...
Brainnews Radio:
Hillary Clinton, a former U.S. presidential candidate, has broken her silence after the senate acquitted
The Leader News Online:
United States President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and the possibility of more Democratic investigations in Congress, will make a public statement on Thursday about his acquittal on impeachment charges by a deeply divided U.S.


