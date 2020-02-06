Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Donald Trump wins the Republican Iowa caucus by 97.1%, showing Republicans are united in their choice for 2020 presidential nominee
Linda Ikeji Blog  - US President Donald Trump is surely going to be the Republican party flag bearer in the upcoming 2020 presidential election after smashing the very important Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

News Dey:
DNC Announces Hillary Clinton Winner of The Iowa Caucuses A winner has been declared by DNC as they published the former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton as the winner of the Iowa caucuses. Although rumours have...


   More Picks
1 Court Sentences Man To Death For Killing Uber Driver In Abuja - Tori News, 42 mins ago
2 Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi For Tearing Trump’s Speech - The Breaking Times, 45 mins ago
3 INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties - Yawnaija, 50 mins ago
4 Boko Haram: Buhari Unveils 3 Additional Fighter Helicopters, Promises to End Insurgency - Metro Watch, 51 mins ago
5 Marcus Brutus and his cousins, by Azu Ishiekwene - The Eagle Online, 57 mins ago
6 Beautiful new photos of DJ Khaled and his family - Ladun Liadi Blog, 58 mins ago
7 Pastor begins sales of ‘holy oil’ to protect members from coronavirus - Today, 1 hour ago
8 Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus facing over 100 Bangladesh lawsuits - Today, 2 hours ago
9 Record Breaking ABU First Class Graduate Gets Governor Bafaru’s Overseas Scholarship - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
10 Senator Omo-Agege heads 56-member Senate constitution review committee - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info