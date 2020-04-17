

News at a Glance



Don’t Allow Religious Sentiments Force Relaxation Of COVID-19 Lockdown, Lalong Tells Northern Govs News Break - Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State, has urged his fellow governors in the northern part of Nigeria not to allow religious sentiments force them to relax the lockdown imposed on states to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Read ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



