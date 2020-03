News at a Glance



Don’t Do Anything On The Revoked Land – Court Bars Makinde, Ajimobi Inside Oyo - The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Monday, at the Oyo State High Court sitting at Ring Road, Ibadan, restrained the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the present state government from going or ...



