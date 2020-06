Don’t Dwell Much On Oshiomhole’s Negative Previous Comments, It’s Politics – Ize-Iyamu News Break - Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming Edo governorship election, has said the negative comments previously made about him by Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s immediate past chairman, were made just for the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%