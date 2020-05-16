

Don’t Include Ijaw In Oduduwa And Biafra Republics, IYC Warns The Cheer News - The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has warned Biafra and the Oduduwa republics agitators not to include the Ijaw Nation in their arrangement for self-governance, adding that the Ijaw is able to stand on its own.



