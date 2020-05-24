Don’t Willingly Sign A Contract And Then Claim You Were Cheated- Eldee Speaks On Cynthia Morgan’s Situation KOKO TV Nigeria - Rapper Eldee has also come in to bear his thoughts on the situation between Cynthia Morgan and her former label boss Jude Okoye. The rapper claimed that Cynthia willingly signed the contract so she has no right to claim she was cheated.



News Credibility Score: 70%