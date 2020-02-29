Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Don’t create security outfit, join Army to fight Boko Haram – Ohanaeze warns Miyetti Allah
The Herald  - Miyetti Allah should advise its members to join the Nigerian Army to help in counterinsurgency operations in the North East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


