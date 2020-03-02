

News at a Glance



Don’t escalate crisis, striking parklane doctors chide Enugu govt Vanguard News - By Dennis Agbo Striking Resident Doctors of Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, ESUT-TH, has told the state government to forget threats and blackmail to comply with long-negotiated salary structure, in other to save lives and deescalate crisis ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



