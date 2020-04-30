

News at a Glance



Don't mistake eased restriction to end of Coronavirus - SGF Boss Mustapha Linda Ikeji Blog - Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, Mr Boss Mustapha has warned Nigerians against thinking that the eased restriction which President Buhari ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



