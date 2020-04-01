

News at a Glance



Don't use COVID-19 to loot- ICPC warns public officers Linda Ikeji Blog - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), involved in the management of Coronavirus disease, not to see it as an opportunity to loot public funds The antigraft ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



