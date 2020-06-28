

News at a Glance



Drama As Ajimobi’s Family And Oyo Govt Clash Over Where He Will Be Buried Naija on Point - Abiola Ajimobi Facts emerged on Saturday that a lingering cold war between the family of the former Governor of Oyo Sate, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the Oyo State Government was largely responsible for the delay in his burial.



News Credibility Score: 21%



