Drama as PDP Member Kills an ”Evil Owl Allegedly Sent To His House by the Opposition Party” (Photos) Linda Vees Blog - Ayihe Festus, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue has made a startling claim after killing an owl. According to Festus, the owl was evil and was sent to his house by members of an opposition party who wanted harm to come to him.



