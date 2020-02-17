Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Drama as election is held Bauchi to choose suitor for young lady (Photos)
Kemi Filani Blog
- Two boys identified as Inusa and Ibrahim have contested in an election to win a girl, Khadijah, they both fell in love with in a Bauchi community.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two boys identified as Inusa and Ibrahim contested in an election in Bauchi state to know who will be with a girl who had fallen in love with both of them.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Election Held In Bauchi State To Decide Who Gets To Marry A Lady A young man has reportedly won an election conducted in Giade, Bauchi State to choose lover for a young lady.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
2 boys contest in an election over a girl they both fell in love with in Bauchi
Slayminded:
The first ever relationship election has been conducted. Village conduct election to help lady choose Between 2 Male Suitors (Photos). In a tiny village in Northern Region, elders of the town decided to use the election to help a young lady choose ...
Nigeria Newspaper:
Two boys contest in an election over a girl they both fell in love with in Bauchi
Funmi Trends:
According to available data, in conflict situations, girls were far more likely to be raped or fall victim to other forms of sexual abuse than boys.
Naija Choice:
Khadija, Inusa, Ibrahim Marriage Election Held In Bauchi Election Held In Bauchi State To Decide Who Gets To Marry A Lady A young man has reportedly won an election conducted...
Ife Knows:
A social media user uploaded some interesting photos on twitter this morning, he explained that...
Wotzup NG:
Two boys named Inusa and Ibrahim contested in an election in Bauchi State to know who will be with a girl who had fallen in love with both of them.
