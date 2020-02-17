Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Drama as election is held Bauchi to choose suitor for young lady (Photos)
Kemi Filani Blog  - Two boys identified as Inusa and Ibrahim have contested in an election to win a girl, Khadijah, they both fell in love with in a Bauchi community.

2 days ago
