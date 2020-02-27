Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Drama as soldiers beat up Lagos officials for seizing hawkers’ wares
News photo The Breaking Times  - The enforcement team of the IkoyiVictoria Island Clean-up Committee of the Lagos State Government has been attacked by some military personnel. BreakinTimes gathered that the incident happened at the Bonny Camp on the Victoria Island. In a statement on ...

2 hours ago
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The enforcement team of the IkoyiVictoria Island Clean-up Committee of the Lagos State Government has been attacked by some military personnel.
The Eagle Online:
The assault on the officials of the Lagos State Government Environmental Sanitation Corps by the Soldiers occurred on Monday
My Celebrity & I:
The enforcement team of the IkoyiVictoria Island Clean-up Committee of the Lagos State Government has been attacked by some military...
Photos: Soldiers, Traders beat up Lagos Officials for raiding Hawkers’ goods Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]The Enforcement Team of the IkoyiVictoria Island Cleanup Committee on Tuesday came under physical attack from some military personnel at the roundabout opposite Bonny Camp in Victoria Island.Read more »


