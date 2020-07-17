Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Drinking alcohol is not a sin, drunkenness is – Reno Omokri
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Reno Omokri has spoken in favour of drinking alcohol by revealing that it is not a sin. According to him, the only time drinking alcohol can be described as sin is when one gets drunk.

Former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has created a string of controversy on social media, after he declared that taking alcohol is not a sin and any preaching otherwise is not been biblical.
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s former aide, Pastor Reno Omokri has dropped a bombshell. He said; “It is uninformed to say Christ turned water into non-alcoholic wine. Not only that, you invite curses on yourself by virtue of Revelation 22:18.” “Even ...
