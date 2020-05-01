Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Drinking of palm oil can’t stop spread of COVID-19 —NCDC
News photo Ripples  - The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday dismissed as misleading and false the claim that palm oil is capable of stopping the spread of COVID-19. Some Nigerians had last weekend claimed that palm oil was an effective antidote to the ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


